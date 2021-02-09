More child abuse allegations following an Arizona mother's murder arrest

Following the death of her youngest child, Alysha Hop lost custody of her other children.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — A mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son is now facing accusations that all three of her children were abused inside her home.

On Wednesday, Alysha Hop turned herself into the Sierra Vista Police Department after she was indicted for first-degree murder and child abuse in the death of her son, 2-year-old Kenny “Bubs” Gamble, in June of 2020.

“You wouldn’t think it would happen and then it just smacks you in the face,” said Kyle Hop, Alysha’s brother.

Kyle Hop said that he had no idea what his nieces and nephew were facing in Alysha Hop’s home.

After the children's grandmother took custody of them after Bubs’ death, Bubs’ older siblings, ages 7 and 4, made some startling accusations about Alysha Hop’s boyfriend, Daniel Foster, who lived with them.

“Once my mom had them, they were like coming out about things,” said Kyle Hop.

Police reports revealed that the girls confided in their grandmother saying, that they were "glad Bubs is in heaven so no one can hurt him anymore" and that Foster would leave bruises when he hit them. They also allegedly said Foster would hit them when he was angry with Alysha Hop.

In June of 2020 Foster found Bubs unresponsive in their home, according to police reports. When police arrived, Foster was giving Bubs CPR. Alysha Hop told detectives she wasn’t home when Bubs passed out, but knew he threw up earlier that day.

Bubs died at the hospital days later. The Pima County Medical Examiner determined he died from blunt trauma to the head. The medical examiner determined that the “injuries are more likely than not caused by abuse,” according to a police report from Sierra Vista police.

“He was the happiest kid in the world,” said Kyle Hop.

Police documents said Alysha Hop’s coworker filed a report with the Department of Child Safety prior to Bubs’ death. The coworker told investigators that Foster abused Alysha Hop, too.

Police reports also revealed that Foster was accused of domestic violence several times in the past. But with Foster on the run, half of the truth is still out there.

“To me that’s probably the bigger picture is getting him,” said Kyle Hop.

Sierra Vista police believe Foster is no longer in Arizona and has asked the U.S. Marshals Service to help find him. The grand jury has also indicted him for murder and child abuse in Bubs’ death.

