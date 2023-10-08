Mother of man awaiting trial for shooting Phoenix police officer sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

Erika Williams is the mother of Essa Williams, who is charged with shooting Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan.

PHOENIX — The mother of the suspect accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer has been sentenced to ten months in federal prison for buying her son a gun even though he was prohibited from owning one.

On Oct. 2, Erika LaRae Williams, 52, of Tempe, was sentenced to the 10-month term to be followed by three years of supervised release. The sentencing followed Williams' previous guilty on May 22, 2023, to the count of Making a Material False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Erika Williams purchased the gun, a Taurus G3 pistol, on Sept. 3, 2020, and during the sale, she lied in order to obtain it for her son.

Essa Williams, Erika Williams' son, had been released from prison five months earlier and due to "several violent felony convictions" was not allowed to own a gun, according to court documents.

"Ms. Williams swore that she was the actual purchaser of the firearm while knowing she was purchasing the firearm on behalf of Essa Williams," court documents said.

Cellular records obtained by the ATF from the time of the gun's purchase showed text messages between Erika Williams and Essa Williams proving she was buying the weapon for her son, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Essa Williams asked his mother via text message which firearm was purchased, what other options were available, and whether his mother’s background check went through," according to court documents. "Ms. Williams provided Essa Williams details about who assisted in the purchase, and confirmed the purchase was complete."

Essa Williams is currently awaiting trial for shooting Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan.

Moldovan was shot eight times on Dec. 14, 2021. Nearly two years later he is still working toward recovery from the injuries that nearly ended his life.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the Taurus G3 pistol Erika Williams purchased was not the one used to shoot Moldovan.

