Mom of 2 children shot in south Phoenix arrested, accused of murder

PHOENIX — The mom of two children who were shot in Phoenix on Monday, leaving one of them dead, is now accused of murder.

Esther Callejas, 24, was booked into jail and faces one count each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Officers rushed to a home near South 8th Place near East Broadway Road and found 2-year-old Esperanza Isidro and her 6-year-old brother had been shot.

Both children were transported to a hospital where Esperanza was pronounced dead while her brother remains in critical condition.

Police said Callejas called her husband and another family member to tell them that she had killed the children. At that point, the husband called 911.

She allegedly admitted to shooting her kids and told investigators she “wanted them to go to heaven.”

Callejas was also shot in the hand during the incident but will recover, according to police. Police said she planned to take her own life but couldn’t reload the gun because of her injury.

Callejas was previously only detained by police but has since been arrested.

