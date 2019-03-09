The mother of a child whose body was found hidden in a closet has been arrested in connection with the girl’s death.

Priscilla Torres, 27, is charged with tampering with a human corpse.

Police say Torres admitted she hid 5-year-old Sierra Patino's body in a closet early last week. She said the little girl died after ingesting chemicals.

An autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of death.

Little Sierra's body was found Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene after relatives reported a strong odor from the apartment in the 7800 block of Grow Lane.

"It's very troubling, no matter how the child died, whether it's accidental or intentional death...for a body to be in the closet for several days, that's unthinkable," said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston Police Department.

Police are also looking for a man they said may have been living in the apartment.

Sierra Patino recently started kindergarten wearing a big hairbow and a sweet smile. Within days, she was dead.

