Mom arrested after chaining son to bed in Phoenix, police say

A mom reportedly chained her son to a bed after a fight about her son's fentanyl abuse.

PHOENIX — A woman has been arrested after allegedly chaining her son to a bed in Phoenix, police said.

According to authorities, around 6 a.m. on April 30, officers were sent to a call near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street about a victim being restrained with a chain by his mother.

When officers arrived on scene, the mother, later identified as Meilin Vasquez Maradiaga, directed authorities to a back room where the son, Osman Perez Vasquez, was located. Court documents revealed he was found chained to a bunk bed by his ankle.

Vasquez was unchained by officers and Maradiaga was taken into custody.

During an initial interview with Maradiaga, court documents say she told police the incident began as an argument between her and her son over his alleged use of fentanyl pills. She then allegedly said the argument turned into an altercation and Vasquez reportedly threatened to hurt his siblings.

Court documents go on to say that Maradiaga ultimately restrained Vasquez and chained him to the bed. He remained chained for approximately six to seven hours before Vasquez obtained a phone and contacted police.

Police said Maradiaga is facing one count of unlawful imprisonment.

