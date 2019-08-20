TEMPE, Ariz — A Valley mother was arrested Sunday night just before midnight after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle with her 4-year-old in the backseat near McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue in Tempe.

Police say Rendi Renee Kurtz, 30, was arrested for aggravated DUI and has drug charges pending. Police say after searching Kurtz, they found black tar heroin, a straw with brown-tinted residue and a needle cap.

Kurtz's 4-year-old was in the backseat of the vehicle and was also "impaired by drugs", according to the police report.

Kurtz was booked and later released on her own recognizance. Her next court date is Sept. 3.