'No access to food or water': Dozens of dogs seized during animal hoarding investigation in Mohave County

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said a total of 43 dogs were found on properties in the Dolan Springs area being used by Betty Fuchsel.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Dozens of dogs have been seized from an “animal hoarding” situation in Mohave County after they were found in two homes where floors were “covered” with trash and animal waste, according to authorities.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Betty Lynne Fuchsel, 77, was arrested on Jan. 11.

The sheriff's office said a total of 43 dogs were found on properties in the Dolan Springs area being used by Fuchsel.

Fuchsel was initially arrested on warrants for failure to appear, according to the sheriff's office.

“Over the past several years, Fuchsel has received several citations in reference to the violations and failed to comply or appear in court,” the sheriff office said.

After Fuchsel’s arrest investigators obtained search warrants for two properties she was utilizing, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two properties were the subject of an “ongoing complaint of animal hoarding.”

One of the properties was on Garnet Drive and the other was on Kathleen Drive.

“Upon entering the two residences, the floors were found to be covered with feces, trash, and urine,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to authorities, while conducting the searches investigators found 43 dogs in the two homes or on surrounding property.

“Several dogs were found to be locked up inside the residence and in vehicles on the property, with no access to food or water,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the animals were “found to be emaciated and in various stages of neglect.” Several needed immediate emergency care, the sheriff’s office said.

The dogs have been taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Fuchsel has been charges with forty-three counts of felony animal cruelty.

