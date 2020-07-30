PD: Mohave County deputy shoots, kills 'wanted' suspect

Police say after the deputy saw a weapon, a confrontation started resulting in shots being fired.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Kingman police are investigating after a Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a suspect on Wednesday.

Police say the deputy conducted a traffic stop and discovered information about a wanted suspect.

The deputy responded to a residence near Santa Maria Road and Chino Drive in Golden Valley.

The deputy contacted the suspect inside the residence. The suspect was reportedly "uncooperative and refused verbal commands."

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released to the public at this time.

The deputy's identity has not been released to the public. The deputy is on administrative leave, which is common protocol after an officer-involved shooting.

Details about the charges the suspect was wanted for have not been released.