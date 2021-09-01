Mohave County deputy arrested for alleged sexual conduct with 15-year-old girl

Deputy Andrew Jacob Sundberg was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of sexually abusing a teenage girl at a party in June.

Deputy Andrew Jacob Sundberg, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday night after the Kingman Police Department charged him with a felony count of sexual conduct with a minor.

On Aug. 26, the Sheriff's Office asked Kingman police to investigate allegations that Sundberg had been sexually involved with a teenager during a party on June 30.

Investigators believe Sundberg and the teenage girl both consumed alcohol during the social event. The deputy allegedly admitted to committing sexual conduct with the underage girl.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster condemned the allegations made about Sundberg, who started working for MCSO in 2018 as a detention officer.

“This is shocking and despicable behavior," the sheriff stated. "Sundberg has betrayed the trust of the public and law enforcement alike. My thoughts are with the victim and we will assist the Kingman Police Department in any way we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest degree.”

Sundberg was arrested and booked into the Mohave County jail.

