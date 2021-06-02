Mohave Co. deputies arrest Utah man who tried to gouge eyes out of Boy Scout while on mushrooms

The victim reported the man was heard calling for help outside the boy's tent. The boy exited the tent and was then violently assaulted.

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that deputies arrested a man who was allegedly on mushrooms when he violently assaulted a Boy Scout in St. George, Utah.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Kaleb Maclain Paxman, 30, of Salina, Utah, after the assault that happened on May 14.

On the night of May 14, deputies responded to a campsite on the BLM land and the reporting party said multiple people had consumed psilocybin mushrooms and were in need of medical attention.

When the deputies were responding, they received another report that a man later identified as Paxman was acting violently and had punched a windshield.

Shortly after, a 911 call came in that a man had attacked a Boy Scout at a campsite.

Per the sheriff's office, a juvenile Boy Scout said he was in his tent at a campsite outside of St. George when he heard someone calling for help.

The boy exited his tent and then Paxman allegedly assaulted him by choking him, biting him and attempting to gouge out his eyes using his thumb. An adult chaperone heard the struggle and confronted Paxman, who fled.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Mohave County deputies, with the help of Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Land Management, located two men and a woman wandering the desert area near the campsite. One of the men was later identified as Paxman and deputies noted several scrapes and a large laceration on his head.

Paxman was arrested and booked into Washington County Detention Center for charges including aggravated assault and dangerous drug possession.

