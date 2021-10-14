'Breaking Bad' style mobile meth lab found in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 38-year-old man was arrested last week after police found a "Breaking Bad" style mobile meth lab in Maryvale, the Phoenix Police Department said on Twitter.
Phoenix police were originally alerted to someone trespassing at a business near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. But upon arrival, they found chemicals and lab equipment inside an RV, according to Phoenix police.
The suspect, Jan Vose, 38, is the owner of the RV. He was arrested and booked on organized retail theft and drug charges, according to officials.
