Missouri man found naked in Arizona convicted of killing family

Grayden Denham was found by police walking around naked in northern Arizona in 2016. A jury has now convicted him of killing four relatives before he visited Arizona

MISSOURI, USA — A Missouri man has been found guilty of killing four of his family members — including an infant — whose bodies were discovered in the aftermath of a 2016 house fire.

A Platte County jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Grayden Lane Denham guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and more than a half-dozen other charges in the deaths.

Denham was found walking naked in northern Arizona on Feb. 21, 2016, two days after the bodies of his grandparents, sister and her infant son were found near Edgerton, 30 miles north of Kansas City.

Prosecutors said Denham had stolen his grandmother’s car after the killings and drove it to Arizona, changing the license plates twice along the way.

Killed were his grandparents, 82-year-old Russell Denham and 81-year-old Shirley Denham; his sister, 32-year-old Heather Ager; and Ager's 3-month-old son, Mason Schiavoni.

Their burned bodies were found outside a home near Edgerton, Missouri, on February 19, 2016, and investigators say they all had been shot to death.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.