Missing Washington girl that trigged AMBER alert believed to be with Arizona man

Suspect 36-year-old Daniel B. Ovante is from Arizona and is considered armed and dangerous.

YAKIMA, Wash. — An AMBER Alert has been issued on Monday for a 15-year-old girl missing from Yakima, Washington, and she's believed to be with a man from Arizona.

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro went out to take the garbage out from her home in Yakima at about 11:20 a.m. and did not return.

Before disappearing on Monday, police say Revuelta-Buenrostro previously went missing several months ago and was located in Arizona with 36-year-old Daniel B. Ovante, a man who allegedly coerced her via social media.

Ovante has recently made threats to take the girl and kill the family, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Yakima police believe Ovante is connected to Revuelta-Buenrostro’s latest disappearance, but authorities don’t believe they are in Arizona as of Monday night.

It is a 15-hour drive from Yakima to Arizona.

Revuelta-Buenrostro is described as having brown hair and eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans.

Ovante is last known to be driving a black 2001 Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate No. BYR6257. He is a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Yakima Police Department at 509-457-0207.