Minor killed in Guadalupe shooting

The MCSO said the victim was 15 years old and that he had been pronounced dead on the scene. Information is limited at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Guadalupe that left a 15-year-old boy dead. Information is limited at this time.

Around 12:52 a.m., deputies with the MCSO responded to a call for shots fired near East Calle Sonora & South Avenida del Yaqu in Guadalupe, officials said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teenager with gunshot wounds. First responders pronounced him dead on the scene.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the scene and said that they do not have information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed