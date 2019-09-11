SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigators say a 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending nude photos to underage girls in San Tan Valley.

Over the course of two days, Kyle Vlosich contacted multiple girls using a popular social media app, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say in addition to the nude pictures, he made threatening statements, saying he wanted to rape them.

Several students told their parents about the messages. The parents then contacted the sheriff's office.

Investigators tracked Vlosich down in Milwaukee, WI. He was arrested by local authorities on one count of exposing genitals to a child.

“Parents, take time tonight to talk to your children about the dangers of social media and strangers. Their accounts and information settings should be set to private, and parents should always monitor their children’s social media activity,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 866-5111.

