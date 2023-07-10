Sister testifies in Michael Turney murder trial

Michael Turney is charged with killing his stepdaughter Alissa Turney who has been missing since 2001.

PHOENIX — The murder trial of Michael Turney resumed Monday. He is charged with killing his stepdaughter Alissa Turney who went missing in May of 2001. Sarah Turney, sister of the victim and daughter of the defendant, took the stand for several hours today as the trial continued.

During questioning from both the defense and prosecution, Sarah Turney had to relive the day her sister disappeared more than two decades ago. She tearfully responded with details about their relationship as sisters, five years apart in age.

The court was presented with old family photos, as Sarah Turney was asked about keepsakes from her sister, Alissa that originally belonged to the girls' mother, Barbara, who became ill and passed away in 1993.

Sarah Turney, who has garnered attention to the case via social media over the years, maintains that she learned of Alissa's disappearance through a handwritten note left behind in her room back in May 2001.

"'Sarah, you said you didn't want me around, look you got it.' I'm not asking you your opinion on what your sister was thinking or meant. What I'm asking you is, based upon your relationship with your sister at the time, does that make sense to you? No, there was no big fight or anything before she was gone."

Meanwhile, the defense maintains the sisters had an unstable relationship, and that Alissa simply wanted to leave and ran away to California.

"You said that Alissa wasn't much of a planner. That sounds correct. She didn't talk about her future. I mean, I don't think she knew what she wanted to do quite yet. She was impulsive, at times. And she talked about leaving often."

All this, as Michael Turney sat and watched the testimony unfold. He's currently facing a second-degree murder charge, but without a body and little to no evidence to tie him to the case, the prosecution has their work cut out.

Ultimately, they hope to prove Michael Turney was trying to control Alissa, with recorded calls and video surveillance around their home, even having Alissa allegedly, swear to claim Michael Turney didn't sexually abuse her.

Alissa's brother, John was also called to the stand but the close of business halted the trial until Tuesday.

