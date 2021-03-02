Troopers looking for suspect who threatened to shoot random woman on freeway

Detectives are asking for information on Michael Floris' whereabouts. It is believed he is in Southern California.

MESA, Ariz. — Troopers are asking for help in finding a man on the run, who they say tried to kill a woman in her car in Mesa.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a warrant for Michael Floris, 23, after he threatened to kill another driver, according to troopers.

Detectives say he has ties to Phoenix and Las Vegas but believes he is in Southern California.

On July 11, 2020, Floris was driving in Mesa on U.S Route 60 headed east.

A female victim was also driving east when Floris pulled up next to her vehicle, screaming and pointing a gun at her, troopers said.

The victim exited the freeway at Alma School Road. Floris got in front of her car, exited his vehicle and pointed a gun and threatened to kill her, troopers said.

Floris is facing charges of assault, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Detectives are asking for those with information to contact AZDPS at 877-272-8239 or submit a tip to www.azdps.gov/tips.