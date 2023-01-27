STUDY: Counterfeit prescriptions sold at some Mexico pharmacies contain fentanyl and meth

UCLA School of Medicine researchers say the drugs were purchased at pharmacies in Northern Mexico that target Americans

NOGALES, Ariz. — Rising costs of medicine in the states have driven some to cheaper prescription options in Mexico. However, some of these pills aren't what they claim to be.

Dr. Chelsea Shover is one of those researchers. Her team obtained 45 pills from 40 different pharmacies in Northern Mexico all without a prescription.

"These were primarily pharmacies that seemed to be targeting English-speaking tourists," Dr. Shover said.

The researchers bought pills that were advertised as Oxycodone, Adderall, and Xanax. Each one was purchased as a single pill instead of a full bottled prescription.

Through testing, the researchers learned not only were some of the pills counterfeit, but contained deadly and powerful drugs.

Out of the 27 "oxycodone," 11 contained fentanyl and three contained heroin. Nine out of the 11 "Adderall" pills contained methamphetamine.

The tests concluded all seven of the purchased and advertised Xanax pills were not counterfeit.

When looking at counterfeit pills, it may be very difficult to tell what's real and what could put you in the hospital.

"They look pretty convincing," Shover said. "You really can't tell by looking."

