93 pounds of meth seized during southwest Arizona traffic stop

The trooper stopped Jesus Alvarado-Flores for a traffic violation, but DPS claims the trooper saw evidence of illegal activity in the truck.

PHOENIX — Nearly 100 pounds of meth was discovered in a truck near the Arizona-California border last month, according to authorities.

A GMC Sierra was traveling east along I-8 on June 23 when a DPS trooper stopped the truck at Roll. That’s about 43 miles east of Yuma.

The trooper stopped 27-year-old Jesus Alvarado-Flores for a traffic violation, but DPS claims the trooper saw evidence of illegal activity in the truck.

When authorities did a more extensive search of the truck, they found 93.5 pounds of meth concealed in various areas.

Alvarado-Flores was booked into the Yuma County jail for various drug charges.

