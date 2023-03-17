Mesa man gets nearly 15 years in prison for shooting at Phoenix FBI building

The shooter fired 21 shots after driving his truck to the Phoenix FBI office in 2020, investigators said.

PHOENIX — A Mesa man fired 21 gunshots at the FBI's office in Phoenix in 2020. He was just sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for the crime, the bureau said.

Gabriel Manzo, 40, of Mesa drove his truck to the Phoenix office and fired three rounds from his .308 pistol at the building, investigators said. He then fired 15 more gunshots at the building, breaking 11 windows in the process and allegedly causing $98,000 in damages.

On his way out, Manzo also fired three shots at an FBI agent sitting in a vehicle behind him, the bureau said.

The FBI did not share any information on Manzo's potential motivation for the shooting, nor the events leading up to the incident.

