Mesa shooting leaves 1 dead

MESA, Ariz. — A homicide investigation is underway in Mesa after a shooting left one person dead Tuesday night
The shooting happened near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive around 8 p.m.
Mesa police have not revealed many details about the shooting, but investigators say one person is dead.
The victim has not been identified.
Officers will be in the area investigating for “many hours” to gather evidence and work to understand what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.