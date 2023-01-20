Mesa school principal pleads guilty to sex crimes

Victor Zamora, who had been an administrator at a private school in the East Valley, recently pleaded guilty to sexually abusing minors.

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

A former Valley school principal has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing students and is expected to spend the next several years in prison.

Victor Zamora, 41, was arrested in 2021 on suspicion of committing sexual misconduct with multiple juveniles. Zamora had worked as a director and teacher at Legacy Academy, a private school in the East Valley.

Last week, Zamora pleaded guilty in court to two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

He had originally been indicted for 29 felony offenses. The crimes involved multiple victims and took place between 2019 and 2021, records show.

Many of the sexual acts would take place in a minivan parked in a Chandler parking lot, court records show.

The terms of Zamora's plea agreement state that he shall spend at least five years in prison, register as a sex offender and be placed on lifetime probation.

Investigators have said that the students abused by Zamora looked up to him as a mentor and father figure.

"He violated the trust given to him by students and parents," investigators wrote in court filings.

Zamora's scheduled to be sentenced in Maricopa County Superior Court on March 29.

