Mesa private school director arrested after allegedly admitting to sexual conduct with minors, officials say

Victor Zamora, a Legacy Academy International employee, was arrested on July 22.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa private school director was arrested after he allegedly admitted to having sexual encounters with a minor on multiple occasions, officials said.

Victor Zamora was arrested on July 22 for multiple counts of sexual conduct with a teen boy.

According to court documents, Zamora, an employee of Legacy Academy International, engaged in numerous sex acts with a teenage boy once in April 2019 and once in May 2019. The boy was 16 years old in April 2019 and 17 years old in May.

In April 2019, Zamora allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the boy in Zamora's blue minivan in a Chandler parking lot, court documents said.

In May 2019, Zamora allegedly picked the boy up from his home, took him to his personal office in Mesa, and engaged in sexual conduct with the boy, officials allege.

In text messages attained by officials between the boy and Zamora from September 2019, the boy vaguely confronted Zamora about what he allegedly did to him and said he would press charges. Zamora allegedly apologized, saying he didn't mean to harm him, documents showed.

During a recorded conversation on July 19, Zamora allegedly admitted to the sexual acts with the boy, officials said. Zamora was arrested three days later.

Officials said Zamora also admitted to sexual conduct with two other young men from Legacy Academy.

Court documents also alleged that Zamora was in the U.S. illegally on a visa that expired in 2019.

Up to Speed