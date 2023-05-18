Healers to burglars: Mesa police warn of scammers posing as spiritual guides

The scammers are going door to door, lie their way into the home and during a 'spiritual cleansing' steal valuables.

MESA, Ariz. — Scam artists are posing as spiritual guides or healers to steal money and valuable items from Mesa residents.

The Department said criminals are using the religious and spiritual ritual, commonly known as a ‘"limpia" in the Latino community, to target victims.

Limpias are often performed when a person is going through an illness, misfortune, or patch of bad luck. It is believed they can remove one’s negative energy and replace it with good feelings, thoughts, and emotions.

How the scam works

Police said suspects knock on random homes across Mesa and offer free limpias.

The criminals pretend to know a family member or acquaintance to gain confidence and trust, so the victim allows them into their home, authorities said.

Once the limpia is completed, police allege the scammers tell the victims, ‘If you want to double your fortune, bring me any valuables, any money you have in the house and we’ll do a blessing on them,” said Detective Richard Encinas.

They then ask the victims to put the items inside a clothing garment such as a shirt.

While praying for the victim, one of the suspects distracts the victims while the money and valuables are concealed, police said.

Before the imposters leave the home, detectives said they instruct the victims not to touch the garment with the money and valuables for at least an hour, but when the victim later tries to retrieve her things, they notice their personal belonging and money are gone.

“That gives them time to get away,” said Encinas. “We’re trying to do prevention, as well as identify more victims if there are any out there.”

Spiritual healers condoned imposters

For 13 years, Dipcy has healed people’s minds, spirits, and energy.

She said she operates a business in Mesa, where she helps people cleanse their spirits and mind.

“A lot of people believe in energy and spiritual cleansings,” Dipcy said. “I’ve always said karma exists and you need to give karma to receive dharma.”

Those who seek services go to her, she said, adding that spiritual guides never go to people’s homes.

“That’s against our practice,” Dipcy said. “No real healer will do that.”

In February, one of her friends fell victim to the scam. She said a lady approached her and said she had bad energy and, to “help her,” offered to do the limpia for free.

The woman took off hundreds of dollars worth of jewelry.

“If you do bad, bad will come to you,” Dipcy said. “They will get what is coming for them.”

Mesa police did not provide a description of the suspect or suspects. If you were a victim of this scam or know someone who was, you’re asked to call the police.

