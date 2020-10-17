Mesa police investigating shooting incident with multiple victims, no suspects at this time

A shooting incident on Friday night around 9:30 p.m. at Guadalupe and Dobson Roads.

MESA, Ariz. — A shooting incident in Mesa at Guadalupe and Dobson Roads happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. The suspect fired into a crowd.

The officer said there were multiple people who sustained injuries in the shooting. There are no suspects detained as of right now.

Police said the shooter drove by the scene and open fire from the vehicle.

A motive is unclear and all victims have been transported to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.