Mesa police investigating after 3 people found dead in home

The three bodies were found inside a home near Elliot and Meridian roads.

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating and trying to figure out what led up to a horrific scene that left three people dead in an east Mesa neighborhood late Monday night.

The Mesa Police Department said they got a call about gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

A Mesa police detective told 12 News that a victim was able to get out of a home in the area and run to a neighbor's house to call 911.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they found three people dead inside of a home.

Authorities do not know how the three people who were found inside were related and do not believe there are outstanding suspects.

We also do not know their causes of death or their identities.

The victim who escaped to a neighbor's house to call for help was hurt and was taken to a local hospital. They are expected to be OK.

An investigation is still going on.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.