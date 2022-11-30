Mesa police shoot, kill man after he woke up in car and backed into cruiser

An attendant at 7-Eleven called police because the man was sleeping inside his vehicle in the convenience store's parking lot, officers on scene said.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police officers shot and killed a man in a 7-Eleven parking lot early Wednesday morning, the city's police department said.

An attendant at the convenience store called police because the man was sleeping in a vehicle in the store's parking lot, officers on the scene said. Responding officers arrived to find the vehicle listed as stolen.

Officers allegedly tried to wake the man up for 15 minutes before they put stop sticks on the vehicle and parked their cruisers behind the vehicle to prevent the man from leaving.

The man woke up and revved the engine before backing into one of the cruisers, police said. That's when officers shot and killed him.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man nor the officers that shot him.

The area around the convenience store, near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Dobson Road, will be closed for several hours for the investigation, police said.

