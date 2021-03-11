Mesa police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Police say Rudolph Hill, 70, died Wednesday night after a driver hit him in a Mesa intersection and then drove away.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is searching for a motorist who allegedly struck and killed a 70-year-old man Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as Rudolph Hill, was hit as he was crossing Country Club Drive at 6th Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. A motorist driving a Ford F150 truck was traveling north and hit Hill as they were passing through the intersection.

The motorist fled the scene and Hill later died at the hospital.

Mesa police said the truck appeared to have oversized tires, a dark window tint and may be missing its driver's side mirror.

Anyone with information related to this deadly collision can call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377). You can also visit silentwitness.org to submit an online tip.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.