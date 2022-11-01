Mesa PD reports 'largest' drug bust in agency's history

Three suspects were arrested after Mesa police reported seizing over 700,000 fentanyl pills.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has reported making its "largest drug bust" in the agency's history after officers recently seized over 700,000 fentanyl pills.

Three suspects were taken into custody after officers allegedly discovered over $4 million worth of drugs in their possession. The illegal narcotics allegedly included 714,300 fentanyl pills, three pounds of fentanyl powder, six pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of heroin, and $17,000 in cash.

The suspects were identified as 36-year-old Jesus Rojas Romero, 20-year-old Alex Ruiz and 22-year-old Christian Valles Castro.

Mesa police also recently arrested 42-year-old Raymond Rivera Cabrera in a separate case that involved the seizure of over 28,000 fentanyl pills.

The two drug busts were not related but both occurred last week.

