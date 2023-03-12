Mesa police officer injured in fight with suspect after vehicle hits school

The officers were responding to a crash in which a vehicle hit a school building, according to police.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa police officer was injured during a fight with a suspect while responding to a crash in which a vehicle hit a school, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police said the incident happened Sunday after a vehicle crashed into Holmes Elementary School near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.

According to police, two officers were called out to the crash. When they arrived to the scene, one of the officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver while the second made contact with the vehicle's passenger.

Police said after that, the passenger got into a fight with the officer.

“It’s unclear what happened with the passenger and the second officer, but they became involved in a physical fight, where the suspect was on top of the officer,” police said.

The suspect was pulled off the second officer by the first officer and held down until backup arrived to take him into custody, police said

The second officer passed out during the fight and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On March 11, three officers with the department were injured in a fight with a suspect at a Dutch Bros coffee shop. One of the officers had his hand broken in the altercation, police said.

This is a developing story; additional information will be released as it becomes available.

