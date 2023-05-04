Mesa police arrest suspect in double shooting at BoSa Donuts

Police said the man admitted his involvement in the shooting and told detectives where he got rid of the handgun he used.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department said a suspect has been arrested in a double shooting at a doughnut shop over the weekend.

Police said Donald D. Williams, 30, has been taken into custody in connection to the incident April 2 at BoSa Donuts near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

Police said Williams admitted his involvement in this shooting and told detectives where he got rid of the handgun he used.

According to police, Williams entered the doughnut shop and began arguing with a customer and employees. Williams then moved toward the counter and shot one of the employees. He also fired at two other employees, but they weren’t hit.



Police said the customer ran out of the shop and got in his car to get away, but Williams followed him and fired several shots at him. Williams then ran away and headed west.

On Tuesday, police sent out security footage of the incident, hoping the public would be able to help identify the person involved in the shooting.

Police said the male victim in the shooting has been released from the hospital but the female victim remains in the hospital.

Williams was booked into jail for the following charges:

2 counts of attempted first-degree murder

2 counts of aggravated assault (cause serious physical injury)

2 counts of aggravated assault (use of a deadly weapon)

4 counts of endangerment

1 count of tampering with evidence

