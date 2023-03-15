Police involved in shooting incident in Mesa

Police were involved in a shooting near University Drive and Alma School Road in Mesa Wednesday morning.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is investigating an incident near Alma School Road and University Drive that ended with one of its officers firing a shot at a suspect.

Officers were initially responding to a call for shots fired at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

A suspect allegedly fired a weapon at the officers, prompting one of the officers to return fire and strike the suspect.

Mesa police said the suspect was taken to the hospital.

No police officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates as we continue to learn more.

Traffic on University is shut down from Alma School to Longmore in both directions for a police situation. Please use Main Street or Brown Road for east/west traffic.

