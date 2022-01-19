Mesa police deploy 'grappler' device to catch suspect

Police apprehended a suspect accused of shooting a gun in a Mesa neighborhood Tuesday morning by shooting a net onto the defendant's vehicle.

MESA, Ariz. — A fleeing suspect got caught in the Mesa Police Department's web Tuesday morning after officers deployed their special "grabbler" net to immobilize the suspect's car.

Tre'Shawn Dorsett, 21, was taken into custody on suspicion of weapons offenses after officers used a unique piece of technology to stop his vehicle.

Witnesses told Mesa police they observed a black Dodge Charger driving past a residence near Main Street and Lazona Drive. After getting into a dispute with someone, the car's driver allegedly fired multiple gunshots at one of the residences, public records show.

Officers pursued the vehicle and resorted to using the agency's grabbler cannon, which is a special net that shoots out from a police vehicle and latches onto the tire of a fleeing car.

The grabbler managed to stop the suspect's car and Dorsett denied firing a gun outside the victim's home, court records show. He was booked into jail on charges of discharging a firearm and prohibitively possessing a firearm.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.