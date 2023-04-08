Mesa police chase ends with 17-year-old in custody

Several vehicles were doing donuts near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Broadway Road before officers showed up, police said.

MESA, Ariz. — A 17-year-old is in police custody after leading officers on a Fast & Furious-esq chase late Friday night.

Officers arrived at the scene near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road to find several vehicles doing donuts, the Mesa Police Department said. The vehicles, including a 2010 red Corvette, fled in all directions when officers tried to stop them.

During the police pursuit of the Corvette, the vehicle reportedly sideswiped a police cruiser and fled.

The department's helicopter was able to follow the vehicle as it drove on the freeway into Phoenix, where Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers laid down spike strips to disable the vehicle. The Corvette lost two of its tires soon after, causing the driver to bail out and run.

Officers arrived at a home that the suspect ran into and took him into custody.

Police have not released the following information:

The charges police are suggesting for the teen

The teen's identity

Whether any other property was damaged in the police chase

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

