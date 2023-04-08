Mesa police chase ends with 17-year-old in custody

MESA, Ariz. — A 17-year-old is in police custody after leading officers on a Fast & Furious-esq chase late Friday night.
Officers arrived at the scene near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road to find several vehicles doing donuts, the Mesa Police Department said. The vehicles, including a 2010 red Corvette, fled in all directions when officers tried to stop them.
During the police pursuit of the Corvette, the vehicle reportedly sideswiped a police cruiser and fled.
The department's helicopter was able to follow the vehicle as it drove on the freeway into Phoenix, where Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers laid down spike strips to disable the vehicle. The Corvette lost two of its tires soon after, causing the driver to bail out and run.
Officers arrived at a home that the suspect ran into and took him into custody.
Police have not released the following information:
- The charges police are suggesting for the teen
- The teen's identity
- Whether any other property was damaged in the police chase
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.