Mesa police asking for public help identifying sex assault suspect

The suspect has allegedly had four incidents of attempted home invasion and sexual assault, police say.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a suspect who has allegedly attempted four incidents of home invasion and sexual assault.

The four incidents involve victims in apartment complexes between Dobson and Alma School Roads, police said.

The suspect has allegedly pushed his way through unsecured doors and has become violent while attempting sexual assaults, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, between 5-foot-10-inches and 6-feet tall. The suspect has an athletic build with short black hair styled in twists.

In two of the incidents, the suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt with the words "Premiere Soccer" in green letters.

The first incident took place on Dec. 10, the second on Wednesday and two attempts on Thursday.