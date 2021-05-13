Mesa police asking for help to identify 2 homicide suspects

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are looking for public assistance in locating two suspects connected with a homicide on Feb. 17.
Officers responded to a residential area near Broadway and Gilbert Roads around 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 17 and located a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a car, police said.
The victim, Joseph Seibold, later died from his injuries, police said.
Three juvenile suspects were allegedly seen fleeing the area. One has been arrested and charged, police said.
A witness gave police with a description of another one of the suspects, saying he was a Hispanic male in his late teens with brown eyes. The witness also helped with a sketch, police said.
Anyone with information about who the suspects could be have been asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.