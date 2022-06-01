He was told to leave a Mesa house party. So he shot up the neighborhood, police say

A 21-year-old man was arrested this week for a drive-by shooting allegedly committed last month in a Mesa neighborhood.

MESA, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting last month in Mesa where up to 98 rounds were fired.

Jorge de Jesus Rubio was arrested Wednesday after investigators searched his vehicle and recovered evidence connecting him to a shooting that occurred near Broadway and Alma School roads on the night of May 15, Mesa police said.

A witness told police the shooting happened shortly after Rubio was denied entry into a house party due to his behavior at a previous gathering. The suspect and his associates allegedly reacted by getting back into his car and firing multiple shots, police said.

Investigators reported finding 98 shell casings throughout the neighborhood that had been fired with multiple different types of ammunition. A couple of the gunshots struck a house that was occupied by children.

Police said investigators found boxes of ammunition in the suspect's car matching the types of shell casings found at the scene.

Rubio is facing multiple criminal charges that include committing a drive-by shooting, firing at an occupied structure, and prohibitively possessing firearms.

