Mesa police arrest behavioral health worker accused of abusing non-verbal 4-year-old

Police say S.E.E.K., a developmental preschool, found multiple incidents on video of the man physically abusing the child.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a behavioral health technician accused of physically abusing a 4-year-old boy with autism, the department said on Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to S.E.E.K. Arizona East on Alma School Road in response to a report of child abuse.

S.E.E.K. (Specializing in the Education of Exceptional Kids) Arizona East is a developmental preschool that provides infant and toddler care.

Police say Kyle McKee, 29, was seen on video hitting, pushing and kicking the non-verbal 4-year-old with autism.

S.E.E.K. Arizona East provided officers with five video recordings from January to mid-February showing the physical abuse, according to police.

The child suffered an injury to his face from one of the incidents of abuse but did not have any serious physical injuries from the other incidents.

McKee turned himself into custody on Tuesday and was released with an ankle monitor on Wednesday, police say.

Arizona East says McKee was fired after staff members reported him to police. The company's CEO issued a statement that read in part:

"The employee – who had been background-checked, fingerprinted, and held a professional certification – had worked with S.E.E.K. since July 2018 without incident.

S.E.E.K takes allegations of this nature very seriously and strives to provide a safe environment for everyone involved with its programs."