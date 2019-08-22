MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police arrested an employee of an area foot massage establishment for allegedly sexually abusing two customers on two different occasions.

Sun Songpeng, 56, is facing four counts of sexual abuse, according to the Mesa Police Department.

According to police, the investigation began after a woman reported being sexually abused by an employee during a massage at Comfort Foot located on Dobson Road in January.

Investigators got some leads on possible suspects but were unable to identify the employee because they were told the owner was in China at that time.

The investigation stalled until July when investigators received another report from a different customer. The second victim reported being sexually abused while getting a massage.

The two victims were able to identify Sun as the employee who abused them, police say.

Sun denies the allegations.