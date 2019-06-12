MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man allegedly confessed to shooting and killing his former partner because he thought his partner was going to kill him.

Daniel Villalobos-Espinoza, 24, was arrested Wednesday for a murder that took place Saturday at a Mesa residence.

According to Mesa PD, around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot call on Olive Drive near Broadway Road and Horne and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Carlos Osuna-Apodaca, was declared dead on scene.

A witness at the residence said Villalobos-Espinoza's brother Jesus went there to see the victim. The witness left the room and then heard two gunshots, according to court paperwork.

When the witness went back into the room they found Osuna-Apodaca bleeding and unresponsive.

The witness saw Daniel Villalobos-Espinoza holding a handgun.

Investigators tracked down Villalobos-Espinoza and he allegedly confessed to shooting Osuna-Apodaca in the head.

RELATED: There were 32 gun-smuggling cases in Arizona in 2018, court records show

He reportedly told investigators he and the victim worked for the drug cartels as "desert spotters." According to NBC News, spotters are people who hide in the desert and spy on law enforcement for the cartels.

Villalobos-Espinoza allegedly said Osuna-Apodaca was going to kill him for walking away from the cartel job.

RELATED: Border Patrol seizes nearly $1 million in drugs during weekend smuggling attempts

When he confronted Osuna-Apodaca at the residence, Osuna-Apodaca got up and started walking to a back room. Villalobos-Espinoza reportedly told investigators he thought Osuna-Apodaca was going to get a gun, so he shot him.

Villalobos-Espinoza allegedly went home and confessed to his brother.

Investigators say they found a gun at his home.