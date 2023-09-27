MESA PD: Man arrested after trying to use fake ID to buy firearms at gun show

Court records say the man was trying to buy two guns from a vendor, but the vendor recognized the man from a prior sale so he alerted police.

MESA, Ariz. — A man is facing charges after investigators say he tried to use a fake ID to buy firearms at a gun show in Mesa over the weekend. The same man is also the subject of a federal investigation.

Nathaniel Mead, 22, walked up to a vendor at the Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the Mesa Convention Center Sunday afternoon. He tried to purchase two guns and handed over an ID with a different name. The employee, however, recognized Mead from a prior purchase and noticed the ID was different.

“The vendor said that there was a man at their booth trying to purchase a couple of guns with a fake ID," said Mesa PD Det. Richard Encinas. “Once they figured out there was something going on, even recognized him as someone who had possibly been into their store before or purchased something from them, they did the right thing and immediately notified us.”

Mesa PD officers were already working at the gun show so they arrived quickly and started questioning Mead. Police say he handed officers a fake ID and then refused to answer questions. He was detained.

Police then found several other IDs in his wallet, many of which were also fake.

“That's pretty bold and not too bright," said Bernard Zapor.

Bernard Zapor is a retired special agent in charge with ATF and faculty associate at ASU's School of Criminology.

ATF is also investigating Mead for prior purchases and police say ATF has been looking for him.

“I think they're going to be very concerned about the level of, say, illegal trafficking of firearms, because the purpose for somebody is probably not just obtain one for themselves, but to get in the business of being unlawfully engaged in selling firearms," Zapor said.

Court records show Mead put false information on the ATF form he presented at the gun show. Mesa PD say he has no ties to Arizona.

Mead was booked on forgery charges, and Zapor notes federal charges are possible too.

“And the federal charges in here are pretty steep," Zapor said. "They're going to be much more substantial than the state forgery charges.”

Despite Mesa PD noting they believe Mead to be a flight risk and requested Mead be held so the ATF could possibly bring additional charges, Mead was given a $15,000 secured appearance bond.

