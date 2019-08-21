MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Police detectives have asked for the public's help in finding a man believed to have stolen diamonds from an area store.

Police say earlier this month a man went into the AZ Diamond Center on Southern Avenue. The man asked to look at two princess cut diamonds.

The man returned two days later and asked to see the same diamonds. Once they were taken out he ran out of the store with them.

The loss is valued at about $36,000.

The man is between the ages of 25 to 30 years old. His height is between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches. He has a mustache and goatee that don't connect. He has tattoos on his right arm and inner left forearm. The suspect may be driving a black SUV, possibly a Chevy with an ASU license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mesa Police Department's non-emergency number 480-644-2211.



