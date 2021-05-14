Mesa parents plead for justice in son's murder, police release sketch of suspect

Mesa Police said 17-year-old Joseph Seibold was shot and killed in February. One suspect has been charged, but two others remain on the loose.

In Jeff and Marie Seibold’s living room sit two big black poster boards filled with pictures of their son, Joseph Seibold.

Jeff can’t help but smile as he points to one where Joseph is trying on his first suit jacket.

“I like that when we were trying on his first suit jacket,” Jeff said.

Jeff said he has a lot of favorite photos of his son.

“Would’ve took more if we had known this was going to happen,” Jeff said.

One picture at the bottom of one of the boards shows Joseph standing next to a red Jeep Cherokee. It was Joseph’s second car at just 17-years-old.

“Got him that truck and he was working hard to pay it off,” Jeff said. “He was working at Safeway, even filed taxes last year.”

Jeff said that's the car Joseph was in back on February 17 when he was shot and killed.

Mesa police said Joseph was found shot in the driver’s seat near Chestnut and 3rd Drive around 10:40 p.m.

Jeff said Joseph died at the hospital the next day.

The Seibold’s said Joseph was there working leads for a solar panel company.

“It doesn’t matter how good a kid he was because he was in the wrong place and he got shot in the back of the head,” Marie said.

“I wasn’t worried about him, I wasn’t worried about this, that’s for sure,” Jeff said.

According to the department, three people were seen leaving the scene. They said one, a juvenile, has been charged.

Now, investigators have released a sketch a witness helped compile of one of the people they say was involved.

The Seibolds are hoping the other two are caught, to get justice for their son. Who they said had big dreams and plans for his future.

“I just know that there’s probably somebody out there that knows something,” Jeff said.