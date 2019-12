MESA, Ariz. — No officers were injured in a shooting involving police near US 60 and Alma School Road on Friday night, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

Several police vehicles were seen surrounding the parking lot near Ojos Locos Sports Cantina.

This story will be updated when we learn more.