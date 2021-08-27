Mesa police officer fired after internal investigation shows criminal, sexual conduct during employment

Former Officer Brian Gray was investigated following interviews and polygraph tests conducted during the hiring process for a different jurisdiction.

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's note: This report contains graphic details.

The Mesa Police Department has fired an officer for alleged criminal and sexual-related incidents before and while he was employed by the department.

Former Officer Brian Gray was placed under investigation after an application for a job with the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department revealed misconduct during his role in the city of Mesa, according to documents.

The Mesa Police Department and the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZ POST) looked into the following claims and on Aug. 11, all of the claims were sustained by the board and Gray was terminated as a result.

Allegation 1: Using authority or position to obtain privileges or favors . Between 2014 and 2020 Gray slept during his shift as a school resource officer

. Allegation 2: Conduct unbecoming. Between 2014 and 2020, Gray masturbated on multiple occasions at a school resource office Between 2014 and 2020 Gray viewed adult pornography while on duty at a school resource office that led to masturbation In 2015 Gray received oral sex from his wife while at a school resource office In 2008 Gray touched the bare breasts of a female security guard while on duty at a school resource office

Allegation 3: Unsatisfactory performance and/or unwilling to perform assigned duties. Between 2013 and 2016 Gray did not complete required academic courses and falsified daily reports Between 2008 and 2013 Gray slept while on graveyard shift duty

Allegation 4: Arrested or indicted or commission of any criminal offense. In 2018 Gray was involved in a domestic violence incident with his wife In 2016 Gray went hunting and shot an animal without a license In 2002 Gray committed perjury by failing to report truthful information in court In 1998 Gray stole a rifle from his former employer and did not disclose the information to the Mesa Police Department at the time of hire Two instances of sexual conduct with others that he did not disclose to the Mesa Police Department time of hire.



On June 24, Commander Anthony Abalos contacted AZ POST about Gray after completing a background investigation in the hiring process. Gray allegedly revealed these incidents to Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department during interviews and two polygraph tests.

Gray was immediately relieved of his duties and was reassigned to his home for the remainder of the Mesa Police Department's investigation. Gray attempted to resign but was ultimately terminated instead.

None of the incidents above involved any students, Mesa police said.

Gray did not attend his discipline hearing scheduled on July 15 or provide a written response to the investigation.

Mesa Police Department Assistant Police Chief Ed Wessing stated, “I am deeply disturbed with the conduct and behavior of Gray. These sustained allegations of misconduct clearly fall below the standards of conduct expected of a Mesa Police Officer. Gray’s conduct has stripped away the trust and confidence that is required to carry out the duties and responsibilities of a Mesa Police Officer.”

