Mesa officer charged with aggravated assault for December shooting that wounded suspect

Investigators say Officer Nathan Chisler shot 44-year-old Randy Sewell last year after police stopped a group of intoxicated people.

MESA, Ariz. — The video above is of 12 News coverage of the original incident.

A Mesa police officer was charged with aggravated assault Wednesday for an incident last year that ended with the officer shooting a suspect.

Investigators say Officer Nathan Chisler shot 44-year-old Randy Sewell last December after police stopped a group of intoxicated people near Ojos Locos Sports Cantina and attempted to arrest them.

Police say Sewell resisted arrest, and he was shot in the hip during the struggle. He survived and was released from the hospital just days later.

Sewell was unarmed, but Chisler told investigators that he feared for his safety and intentionally fired. Police noted that Sewell is 6-foot-1 and 375 pounds.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel filed a complaint against the officer that said Chisler used “a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, intentionally, knowingly or recklessly did cause a physical injury to Randy David Sewell."

After the department concluded its investigation, the Mesa Police Department said, "Based on a comprehensive review of the internal investigation and all the facts known, Officer Chisler was served with a notice of a pre-deprivation hearing on Monday, June 22nd with a recommendation of termination from the Mesa Police Department."

Meanwhile, the Mesa Police Association says: