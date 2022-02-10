Mesa nurse practitioner accused of illegally prescribing opioids

Deborah Ann Cooney, who runs a clinic in the East Valley, is accused of illegal prescribing practices involving oxycodone.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa nurse practitioner has been indicted for charges involving the illegal prescription of narcotics.

Deborah Ann Cooney, 59, has been charged with 14 felony counts of fraud and illegal administration of narcotics. The offenses allegedly took place between July 2019 and January 2021.

The state's indictment accuses Cooney of improperly administering doses of oxycodone, a potent opioid that can be highly addictive.

Cooney specializes in pain management, mental health, and substance abuse detoxing, according to her clinic's website.

According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Cooney has been served with an immediate suspension order by the Drug Enforcement Administration that suspended her DEA registration and ability to write prescriptions for narcotics.

