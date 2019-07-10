MESA, Ariz — Authorities are searching a Mesa neighborhood for a man who fled from Marciopa County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday morning, MCSO says.

Around 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to an aggravated assault call in Mesa and upon arrival, two suspects fled from deputies. One suspect was caught, the other remains on the run.

Authorities are searching near Broadway Road and 96th Street up to Crimson Road as they look for the other suspect. Deputies at the scene believe the suspect is in a home and are asking him to come out.

DPS troopers, Apache Junction PD and Mesa PD assisted in a short pursuit, MCSO says.

