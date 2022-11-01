Mesa murder suspect arrested after camera catches him moving body

Michael Binion-Jones, 30, is accused of killing a 36-year-old man and dragging his body through a Mesa apartment complex.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 36-year-old man after a surveillance camera captured him moving the victim's body through an apartment complex.

Michael Binion-Jones, 30, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of killing 36-year-old Deangelo Tye.

On the morning of Nov. 6, officers discovered the victim's body lying in the landscaping area of an apartment complex near University Drive and Sossaman Road.

Police said a video camera captured Tye and Binion-Jones walking upstairs to an apartment unit. About 10 minutes later, Binion-Jones was allegedly recorded dragging the victim's body down the stairs, police said.

A blood trail was discovered from the victim's body up to an apartment, where more blood was observed inside the unit, court records show.

The suspect claimed he saw another man chase the victim through the complex. When shown the surveillance video, Binion-Jones told police the man in the video was "someone else," records show.

He was booked into jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

