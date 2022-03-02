Suspect arrested for allegedly killing man outside Mesa restaurant

Jose Chavez Garcia, 34, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting a man outside a Mesa restaurant on Feb. 13.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man outside a restaurant on Feb. 13.

Jose Chavez Garcia, 34, was taken into custody Tuesday after investigators allegedly found the possible murder weapon hidden inside a toilet tank, records from the Mesa Police Department show.

Garcia is accused of shooting a 27-year-old man outside Cayomango near University Drive and Center Street.

Police records show the victim had taken his girlfriend to dinner at the restaurant before he was confronted by three men in the parking lot.

One of the men was later identified by witnesses as Chavez.

A search of the suspect's residence turned up a firearm stored inside a toilet tank.

Chavez allegedly told Mesa police his friends had gotten into an argument with the victim before Chavez retrieved his gun and fired multiple shots. The suspect could not explain to police why he shot the victim, records show.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.